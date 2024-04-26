Competing in the PSSA NSW State Swimming Championships

A massive congratulations to Tullibigeal Central Schools super fish, Veritty, Orabelle, Ivy and Alice. The girls competed on Friday 12th April, at the PSSA NSW State Swimming Championships in the Peter Dobson Relay and came 6th in their heat and 14th overall! The girls wiped a massive 7.77 seconds off their time from Western. “We are all cheering them on from home and are so proud!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.