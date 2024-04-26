Competing in the PSSA NSW State Swimming Championships
A massive congratulations to Tullibigeal Central Schools super fish, Veritty, Orabelle, Ivy and Alice. The girls competed on Friday 12th April, at the PSSA NSW State Swimming Championships in the Peter Dobson Relay and came 6th in their heat and 14th overall! The girls wiped a massive 7.77 seconds off their time from Western. “We are all cheering them on from home and are so proud!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Competing in the PSSA NSW State Swimming Championships
A massive congratulations to Tullibigeal Central Schools super fish, Veritty, [...]
Managing canola pests using beneficial insects
Australian grain growers will benefit from improved pest management strategies [...]
WNSWLHD shining a spotlight on Dietician Anne Manvell
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has highlighted the impact [...]
On the hunt for eggs
Bogan Gate Public School students celebrated Easter at the end [...]
Cruz competes
Lake Cargelligo Central School student Cruz recently swam in Sydney [...]
Gobondery/NARRAF Cricket Gala Day
On Thursday 28th March, Tottenham Central School took one cricket [...]