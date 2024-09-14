Competing in the District Athletics Carnival

On Tuesday 27th August, Tullamore Central School Primary students threw, jumped and ran their hearts out at the District Athletics Carnival. It was a fantastic day for all involved. “There were many students who achieved PBs and placed in their events. A round of applause to Eli (1st 100m) Hugh (2nd discus) and our winning small schools relay team (Archie, Logan, Levi and Hugh) who have all progressed to Western.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Facebook page.