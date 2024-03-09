Competing in Lower Lachlan

On Friday 23rd February, a select group of students from Tullibigeal Central School travelled to Lake Cargelligo to compete in the Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival.

The following students did amazing at the carnival and will be heading to Western.

Issy – 2nd – 8 yrs – 50m freestyle

Ivy – 2nd – 12/13 years girls – 50m freestyle

Alice – 2nd – 8-10 years girls – 200m individual medley

1st – Peter Dobson relay – Orabelle, Veritty, Sonny, Ivy

Tullibigeal Central School was the winning school for the Handicap Trophy.

Well done to all participants!

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.