Competing in Lower Lachlan
On Friday 23rd February, a select group of students from Tullibigeal Central School travelled to Lake Cargelligo to compete in the Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival.
The following students did amazing at the carnival and will be heading to Western.
Issy – 2nd – 8 yrs – 50m freestyle
Ivy – 2nd – 12/13 years girls – 50m freestyle
Alice – 2nd – 8-10 years girls – 200m individual medley
1st – Peter Dobson relay – Orabelle, Veritty, Sonny, Ivy
Tullibigeal Central School was the winning school for the Handicap Trophy.
Well done to all participants!
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
A grand victory
Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin) and Vashti Williams (Trundle) and their Western [...]
Competing in Lower Lachlan
On Friday 23rd February, a select group of students from [...]
Sensational swims
Condobolin High School’s Tyler Dargin (ABOVE) excelled in the pool [...]
Community enjoy Meet and Greet
A Combined High School and Primary School Meet and Greet [...]
Terrific tennis!
CPS's first Lachlan Representative of the year is Emmaline Blewitt. [...]
Throwback: Goodbye hair
Condobolin’s Kinsley Wood said goodbye to her hair to raise [...]