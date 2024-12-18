Community Hub Day held in Condobolin
A Community Hub Day was held at Lachlan Western Regional Services on Wednesday, 27 November. A whole host pf services attended including Legal Aid NSW, Revenue NSW, Australian Red Cross, Community Health Nurse, TAFE NSW, Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, Services Australia, Community Drug Action Team, Binaal Billa Family Violence Prevention Legal Service, Australian Unity, Fire and Rescue Condobolin, First Peoples Disability Network, Business Concierge and Apprenticeship Support. The event was da chance of the community to have a chat with or learn more about the services. A free sausage sizzle was also provided for lunch. Image Credits; Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Community Hub Day held in Condobolin
A Community Hub Day was held at Lachlan Western Regional [...]
Raising awareness and having fun
Many turned out to get their Santa on, when they [...]
O’Connors Machinery Golf
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday 14th Dec, we played an [...]
Leading the way
Zac Grimmond and Harvey McFadyen have been announced as Condobolin [...]
Thirteen days of Double Demerits
Double Demerit points will be in force for 13 days [...]
Tasha named as a finalist
Condobolin’s Tasha Hurley (below) has been chosen as a 2025 [...]