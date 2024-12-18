Community Hub Day held in Condobolin

A Community Hub Day was held at Lachlan Western Regional Services on Wednesday, 27 November. A whole host pf services attended including Legal Aid NSW, Revenue NSW, Australian Red Cross, Community Health Nurse, TAFE NSW, Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, Services Australia, Community Drug Action Team, Binaal Billa Family Violence Prevention Legal Service, Australian Unity, Fire and Rescue Condobolin, First Peoples Disability Network, Business Concierge and Apprenticeship Support. The event was da chance of the community to have a chat with or learn more about the services. A free sausage sizzle was also provided for lunch. Image Credits; Melissa Blewitt.