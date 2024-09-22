Community Gym becoming a reality for Trundle

Media Release

The Trundle Memorial Hall have received a grant to transform an area of the facility into a modern and safe trundle community gym, accessible to all members of the community, promoting health and resilience.

The grant was supplied through the Elders Community Giving Project, a program established to further support the needs of rural and regional communities around Australia.

The Trundle gym will be based in Trundle, however, will service more than just the local community to include the surrounding areas of Bogan Gate, Tullamore and Fifield who currently have no access to a gym.

The memorial hall already offers a range of exercise programs for community members. The development of a dedicated space will enable the facility to expand its program offerings and range of equipment to better cater to both the young and elderly.

Andrew Rawsthorne, Committee Member of the Trundle War Memorial Hall, stated that the gym will greatly enhance both mental and physical health in the community, particularly for local farmers, and provide a vital safe space for young people.

“The nearest gym is 60 kilometres away, and the Trundle community has long needed an accessible local facility. Converting the large, unused room at the rear of the hall into a gym was the natural solution,” he said.

“Several community groups including the Trundle Cricket Club, Rugby League Club and Mothers Group have already shown interest in using the facility. We plan to have a regular yoga instructor, self-defence classes for girls hosted by Trundle Central School, Active Farmers and karate lessons among other activities.”

Mr Rawsthorne commended Elders for their crucial role in making this project a reality “We applaud the real leadership Elders is showing in delivering support to regional communities across Australia.

“Without their support, the creation of this community gym and its rapid development would not have been possible.”

The new facility and its programs are scheduled to begin rolling out in Trundle before the end of 2024.

Run in-house by Elders, the Elders Community Giving Project offers grants of up to $20k for grassroots initiatives that will promote sustainable, focused, and long-term change in communities.

Prue Hain, Elders Forbes Branch Operations Manager, underscored the significance of the Elders Give It Program for rural areas like Forbes.

“The Elders Give It Program is such an important opportunity for Elders to give back and to continue to invest in our rural communities,” she said.

“For us at the Forbes Branch, to see the whole community of Trundle benefit from this grant is heart-warming especially in the capacity they will be using it.”

The Elders Community Giving Project will run again in 2025, with applications opening in March to all not-for-profit organisations in regional, rural and remote communities.

More information is available on the Elders website.

Media Release and Image Contributed by Elders.