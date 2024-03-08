Community enjoy Meet and Greet
A Combined High School and Primary School Meet and Greet was held on Tuesday, 20 February. Guests who attended enjoyed a delicious barbecue served with salads, slushies, and cold drinks. The celebration of public education was embraced by the local community, who supported the initiative wholeheartedly. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
A grand victory
Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin) and Vashti Williams (Trundle) and their Western [...]
Competing in Lower Lachlan
On Friday 23rd February, a select group of students from [...]
Sensational swims
Condobolin High School’s Tyler Dargin (ABOVE) excelled in the pool [...]
Community enjoy Meet and Greet
A Combined High School and Primary School Meet and Greet [...]
Terrific tennis!
CPS's first Lachlan Representative of the year is Emmaline Blewitt. [...]
Throwback: Goodbye hair
Condobolin’s Kinsley Wood said goodbye to her hair to raise [...]