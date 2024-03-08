Community enjoy Meet and Greet

A Combined High School and Primary School Meet and Greet was held on Tuesday, 20 February. Guests who attended enjoyed a delicious barbecue served with salads, slushies, and cold drinks. The celebration of public education was embraced by the local community, who supported the initiative wholeheartedly. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

