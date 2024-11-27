Community can win $5,000 in Major Shop Local Draw

The Major Draw will be held at 8.15pm on the evening of Friday, 29 November at the Condo Comes Alive Street Festival and the prize money will be distributed on WLT (Why Leave Town) cash cards for local shopping.

You MUST BE present on the night to receive the prize.

The community is asked to remember, that the name of the person on the entry passport must be in attendance to win the prize. NO OTHER PERSON CAN CLAIM THE PRIZE, except for the named person on the entry form.

For example, “Smith Family”, “Jane” or single initial such as “A Smith” will be considered an invalid entry. Please also ensure that the passport is fully completed, with 10 stamps, or this will also be considered an invalid entry.