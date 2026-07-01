Community acknowledges Barry Harmer
Compiled by Hayley Egan
The Trundle community recently came together to acknowledge local Barry Harmer after he was named one of the Orange Electorate’s Senior Volunteer of the Year at a ceremony hosted by Phil Donato MP earlier in the year in Orange.
The special event was held at the CWA Hall and was an opportunity for the community to personally acknowledge Mr. Harmer.
“I first met Barry when I was judging the Trundle Open Gardens years ago. Now I meet him just about everywhere I go in Trundle!” read a post by Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee of Parkes Shire Council.
“He is humble, he isn’t showy, he is gentle and caring…and he loves his beautiful community. We are so blessed to have Barry amongst us in the Parkes Shire. The Trundle community is supported by many fabulous volunteers, many of whom were celebrating with us.”
Source and Image Credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
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