Cleo and Quade Captains

By Melissa Blewitt

Cleo Whiley and Quade Peterson have been announced as the Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club 2025/26 Club Captains.

“We’re so proud to have you both leading the way this season. We can’t wait to see all the energy, encouragement and team spirit you’ll bring to our club. Let’s make it a great year in the pool!” a post on the Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club Facebook Page read.

Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club also held a very successful Swimming Club Fun Night recently.

New faces and returning swimmers enjoyed fun races, pool side games and a sausage sizzle.

“A massive thank you to everyone who came along to our Fun Night! What a vibe to start the season,” a post on the Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club Facebook Page read.

Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club will continue every Thursday, until their final event for 2025, which will be held on 18 December.

They will then commence their Christmas break and return to the pool on 8 January 2026.