CHS Year 12 Agriculture Excursion to Dubbo

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School Year 12 Agriculture students acquired practical farming knowledge and embraced hands-on learning when they headed to Dubbo for an excursion recently.

They gained valuable insights into the agricultural industry and emerging industry technologies.

“On Thursday (26 March), students visited Fletchers International Exports, where they explored the journey of lamb from raw product through to a range of cuts and value-added products. This experience gave students a real-world understanding of meat processing and industry standards,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“They then headed to Genstock, where they learned about advanced reproductive technologies, including semen collection, preparation for artificial insemination, and the storage and handling of frozen genetic material.

“Friday (27 March) saw students brave the freezing conditions at the Big Tech, Big Ideas Field Day at the Dubbo Showgrounds. Throughout the day, students attended a variety of informative sessions on virtual fencing, careers in ag tech, and livestock handling.

“Students also enjoyed live demonstrations of cutting-edge agricultural technology, including swarm bots, drones, and even a robotic dog. The many displays provided students with a glimpse into the future of agriculture, highlighting current innovations and emerging technologies shaping the industry.

“A fantastic opportunity for our students to connect classroom learning with real world applications and future career pathways!” the post concluded.