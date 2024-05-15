CHS take to the Volleyball court

Condobolin High School students have been excited to learn new skills on the Volleyball court.

A Girls and a Boys team travelled to Forbes on Wednesday, 1 May for the first round of Volleyball competition.

“The open girls played first and narrowly lost the first two sets of the game before making a comeback and winning the next two sets to tie. In the final set the girls put up a brave fight but went down 15-11, losing the game,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“The boys then played where they opened strong, winning the first set by a large margin.

“In the second set they put up a fight but lost narrowly and the third set was much closer than the first, but the boys managed to obtain the win. In what did eventuate as the final set of the game, the boys were down 24 points to 16 and it was match point, but they managed to hold strong and win eight unanswered points to bring the score back to 24 all.

“They won the next point to bring it to 25-24 before Forbes drew the score again, fortunately the boys managed to get two more unanswered points to come away with the win without having to move to a fifth set.”

The boys team now progresses to the final’s knockout gala day in Bathurst.