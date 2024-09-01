CHS students undertake a farm case study

On Monday, 12 August, Year 11 agriculture students visited a local farm as part of their ‘Farm Case Study’ unit. “Students learnt about the different enterprises on the farm and how they are marketed,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Students also got to hear about how various factors affect farm management and how the farmer can manage these to remain profitable and sustainable.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.