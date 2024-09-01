CHS students undertake a farm case study
On Monday, 12 August, Year 11 agriculture students visited a local farm as part of their ‘Farm Case Study’ unit. “Students learnt about the different enterprises on the farm and how they are marketed,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Students also got to hear about how various factors affect farm management and how the farmer can manage these to remain profitable and sustainable.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Show Trivia Night
On Saturday 27th July, the Lake Cargelligo Show Society held [...]
CHS students undertake a farm case study
On Monday, 12 August, Year 11 agriculture students visited a [...]
Meta’s claims about news on Facebook revealed as fake news
In the first half of 2024, one-third of Australians accessed [...]
Trying a traditional Indian dish
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students made this traditional Indonesian [...]
Completing First Aid Training
The dedicated staff at Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School recently [...]
CWFSG celebrate National Children’s Day
Central West Family Support Group celebrated National Aboriginal and Torres [...]