CHS students recognised for their efforts

Condobolin High School held their annual Presentation Night on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion.

The Acknowledgement to Country was given by Joseph Packham, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Kiara Rousetty.

Mrs Wendy Scarce then gave the Principal’s Address. The presentation of Academic Awards then began.

The First In Course – HSC accolades are awarded to students who achieved first place in the year in a course, or best achievement in a VET course. Students who achieve First in Course for the Lachlan Access Program (LAP) may be based at one of the other LAP schools.

Sam Cunningham was awarded First In Course -Preliminary for Business Studies. This award as presented by Mrs Sidoroff.

In Stage Five, the First in Course Awards went to Rosalie Grabham (English, Mathematics, 5.3 Mathematics, Science, HSIE, PDHPE, Agriculture and Food Technology); Brody O’Bryan (Industrial Technology – Metal); Emma Patton (Music); Mischa Preuss (Visual Art); Ava Roberts (Industrial Technology – Timber); Tyler Roberts (iSTEM); Madison Scarce (Aboriginal Studies); and Braith Sloane (Physical Activity and Sports Studies). Mrs Davis gave out these awards.

Jaren Blewitt (Personal Development, Health and Physical Education); Ann Coe (HSIE (Equal First); Hunter Collins (Music); Chad Cunningham (Science); Charles Patton (English, Mathematics and HSIE – Equal First); Olivia Thorp (Visual Art) were recognised with Stage Four First in Course Awards. Mr Maier presented the prizes.

Special Awards, given to students who contribute to the School in a variety of fields were also given out.

Ann Coe was presented Aurora College Academic Achievement Awards for Year Eight Science and Mathematics.

The Acquisitive Art Award was collected by John Desiderio. This Award is given for outstanding achievement in the HSC Major Work.

The Australian Defence Force Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award – Year 10 went to Hudson Cartwright. In Year 12 this award went to Catherine McDonald.

Tamera Kirby and Jackson Herbert won the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Award which are given for consistent effort and application at school.

Olivia Thorp received the Arts and Crafts Award, which is given to a junior student for outstanding artwork.

The Central West Farming Systems for the best Agricultural student went to Rosalie Grabham.

Suzanna Wright received the Condobolin CWA Star Award, which is given to a female student in Year 10 or 11 for service to the School and community.

The Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council Award for participation in cultural and/or heritage activities in the local community went to Joseph Packham.

Emma Patton was recognised with the Condobolin PAH and I Association Award for commitment and dedication to agriculture and agricultural events.

The Condobolin Teachers Association Awards went to Mischa Preuss and Tyler Roberts. These awards are given in recognition of a demonstrated commitment to learning over a number of subject areas.

Triston Ross was the recipient of the Davis Family Trophy, which is awarded for consistent effort in sport and academic fields.

The Director’s Award went to Tara Hughes. This Award is given to a student who overcomes significant adversity through determination and persistence to their studies at Condobolin High School, and who impresses staff with genuine determination to succeed.

Stephanie Riach won the Kiacatoo CWA Award, which is given to a junior girl (Year seven to nine) for service to the school and community.

The Lachlan Arts Council Book Prizes went to Keira Malzard and Mischa Preuss for being the most improved students in creative arts.

Steven Capewell won the Lions Club Award. This is given to a junior boy (year seven to nine) for service to the school and community.

The Mim Helby Memorial Achievement Award went to Gemma O’Bryan. The Award is presented to a student who volunteers in the school and local community, and always tries their best and displays a positive attitude and school spirit.

Braith Sloane received the Nanga Mai Award. This award is given to an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander student who has represented their school and community, demonstrated fairness, integrity and outstanding achievement in their chosen sporting fields.

Ella Hope was recognised with the Parents and Citizens Awards. These Awards are given for effort and application across all areas of the school.

The Rueben F Scarf Award recipient was Ryan Goodsell. This Award is given to a student who demonstrates persistence and dedication to their education.

Keely Sallows and Madison Scarce won the Robin and Anne Sanderson Bursaries. These Awards are given to responsible community minded individuals who are willing to help in the community or around the school.

The Rotary Citizen of the Year went to Braith Sloane. This Award is given to a Year 10 student who is outstanding in sport and cultural activities and who had gained the respect of teachers and students throughout the school years.

Shauri-Lee Taylor received the Roy Butler Award. This Award is given for hard work and commitment to school work.

The Showcase People’s Choice Award (as voted at the HSC Showcase Event) went to Adalline Abella.

Tahlia Windsor was the recipient of the Skyler Leigh Encouragement Award, This Award is given to a student who quietly and conscientiously achieves consistent results across a range of subjects.

Kiara Kendall won the Vocational Education Outstanding Student Award. This is given to an outstanding HSC student in a Vocational Course.

The Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation Award (for participation in Wiradjuri Cultural Activities) went to Zakayla Smith.

The Wiradjuri Encouragement Awards went to Alexander Stevenson (Year 7), Preston Jackson (Year 8), Shayleen Coe (Year 9), Lachlan Richards (Year 10), Lillian Davis (Year 11) and Jermaine Davis (Year 12).

Lorraina O’Dell won the Yawarra Aboriginal Corporation Award for sporting, cultural and community contributions.

Billie O’Bryan was named as Condobolin High School Year 12 2022 DUX.

The Condobolin RSL Noel Bell Memorial Bursary went to Billie O’Bryan.

Ryan Goodsell was recognized with the AA Blatch Award, which is given to a student in Year 11 for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship, and sportsmanship.

The Warwick Glen Memorial Trophy for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship, and sportsmanship went to Catherine McDonald.

Kiara Kendall won the Ampol Best All Rounder Award. This award is presented in recognition of a student’s excellence in academic, leadership, sporting, and community service activities.

Sporting Awards were presented to those who excelled in athletics, swimming, cross country, cricket and so much more.

Rachael Grimmond was named Most Outstanding Female Swimmer, and Tyler Dargin received the Most Outstanding Male Swimmer.

Racquel Read collected the Most Outstanding Female Athlete (Athletics), while Triston Ross won the Most Outstanding Male Athlete (Athletics).

Most Outstanding Runner (Cross Country) went to Emma Patton. Rachel Grimmond also picked up the Best Junior Cricketer trophy.

Ryan Goodsell was named Most Outstanding Cricket Player and Triston Most Outstanding Touch Football Player.

Most Outstanding Rugby League Player was Braith Sloane.

Ladeisha-Lee Capewell won the Condobolin Sports Club Award for participation in all sports.

Hudson Cartwright was given the Central West Tyre Service (Participation in all sports) Award. Ryan Goodsell was recognised with the Excellence in Sportsmanship Award.

Triston Ross and Braith Sloane (Under 15s Western Rugby League), Tyler Dargin (swimming), Charles Patton (swimming), Emma Patton (cross country), Baden Riley (athletics), Braith Sloane (athletics), Alexender Stevenson (athletics), Nate Vincent (athletics), Ryan Goodsell (cricket), Rachel Grimmond (cricket) and Triston Ross (Under 15s Rugby League), Braith Slaone (Under 15s Rugby League), Kyron Nixon 9Australian Secondary Schools Inder 15s Indigenous Rugby League), all received Awards for being State Representatives in sport.

The Wade Dunn Memorial Rugby League Trophy went to Jaden Glasson.

Rashard Kirby was recognised with the John Thorpe Memorial Award for Most Improved Sportsperson.

The Under 14s Rugby League side were announced as Team of the Year. The team list included Jaren Blewitt, Tyler Dargin, Alby Denyer, Jaden Glasson, Joshua Grimmond, Eli Heffernan, Levi Johnson, Memphis Jones, Jason Kirby, Rashard Kirby, Kody Martin, Justin McDonald, Keiron Nixon-Croaker, Joseph

Packham, Isaiah Richards, Baden Riley, Ryley Smith, Miller Taylor, Brody Vaeau and Nate Vincent.

Several sporting records were also broken throughout the year.

Tyler Dargin broke the 13 Years Boys 200 metres Individual Medley record, the 13 Years Boys 50 metres backstroke record and the 13 Years Boys 50 metres Breaststroke record; while Racquel Read eclipsed the 12 Years Girls High Jump record.

Triston Ross and Braith Sloane collected a Western School Sports Association Blue Award for Rugby League.

Braith Sloane won Sportsman of the Year and Rachel Grimmond received Sportswoman of the Year. Condobolin High School, finished the Presentation Night by acknowledging and thanking all the individuals, clubs and businesses for their support throughout 2023.