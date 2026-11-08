CHS students join thousands sitting 2026 HSC exams

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s Year 12 cohort joined thousands of young people across NSW in beginning the 2026 Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations, marking the final stage of secondary schooling and the culmination of years of study.

The 2026 HSC written examinations commenced on Tuesday, 13 October with students facing a busy schedule of exams over the coming weeks as they work towards completing their secondary education and preparing for their next steps.

The Year 12 Class of 2026 included (in alphabetical order) Bonnie-Kate Anson, Ryan Baker, Joshua Bennett, Alyssa Caronongan, Charli Coe, Shayleen Coe, Quarn Colliss, Andrei Desiderio, Zac Grimmond, Sadie Haworth, Wyatt Jones, Aaliyah Kirby, Alex McBean, Holly McCarten, Alice Packham, Mischa Preuss, Jane Redenbach, Stephanie Riach, Ava Roberts, Kiara Roussety, Ezekiel Sauerbier, Madison Scarce and Kasey Wighton.

According to the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA), 84,053 students are studying one or more HSC courses this year, including 74,542 students on track to complete their HSC in 2026.

Of those undertaking HSC courses, 79,675 students are completing at least one written examination, highlighting the scale of the annual examination period across metropolitan, regional and rural NSW.

Students will sit 123 written examinations across approximately 800 examination centres throughout the state, with the examination period scheduled to finish on Thursday, 5 November.

English Paper 1 opened the written examination schedule, while Physics will bring the examination period to a close.

English remains a compulsory subject and has the highest enrolment, with 75,348 students undertaking the course in 2026. Mathematics follows with 64,160 enrolments, while Business Studies has 21,035 students and Biology has 20,729.

This year’s examination period also marks the first time students will sit the new Health and Movement Science HSC examination, following its introduction to replace the previous Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) syllabus for Years 11 and 12.

The 2026 examinations also represent the final year students will be examined under the current English and Mathematics syllabuses, with new syllabuses scheduled to be examined from 2027.

For Condobolin High School students, the examinations represent an important milestone after two years of senior study, assessment tasks and preparation, with the results helping inform decisions about further education, training and employment.

While some students will pursue university studies, others will move into vocational education, apprenticeships, traineeships or employment, reflecting the range of pathways available to school leavers.

Students will receive their HSC results on Wednesday, December 16, providing an opportunity to celebrate their achievements and consider their future plans.

As the examination period continues, students are encouraged to maintain a balanced routine, allow time for rest and seek support from family, teachers and friends when needed.

The completion of the HSC marks the end of one stage of education and the beginning of new opportunities for young people across the Lachlan Shire and throughout NSW.