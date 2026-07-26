CHS students create Past, Present and Future artworks
Past, Present and Future Artworks – Condobolin High School students were invited to create an individual tile that represented their own interpretation of the theme through the use of symbols, colours and imagery. Together, the individual tiles form a powerful collective artwork that celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories, cultures and achievements while recognising the enduring connections between the past, the present and the future. The project was inspired by the practices of Gordon Bennett, Imants Tillers and Richard Bell. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
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