CHS students celebrated at Assembly

Condobolin High School held their Semester Two Celebration Assembly on Monday, 4 December.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

It began with a Welcome by Condobolin High School Captains Bella Clemson and Ryan Goodsell.

Errol Packham then gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Jane Redenbach and the Principal’s Address by Mrs Wendy Scarce.

Academic Recognition Awards are presented for recognition of consistent levels of excellence in all subjects.

In Year Seven, Academic Recognition Awards went to Bella Bilbow, Chad Cunningham, Joshua Grimmond, Mason Johnson, Charles Patton, Raquel Read, Baden Riley and Tahlia Windsor. Mr Shannon handed out the Year Seven Awards.

Alyssa-Ivy Anson, Yasmine Brown, Steven Capewell, Taya Donovan, Jack Johnson, Tamera Kirby, Joseph Packham, Susan Riach, Callan Venables and Azieha Wighton received the Year Eight Academic Recognition Awards. The Awards were presented by Miss Pousini.

The Year Nine Academic Recognition Awards were attained by Bonnie-Kate Anson, Ashton Frost, Rosalie Grabham, Isabella Pearce, Mischa Preuss, Keely Sallows and Madison Scarce. Miss Umbers presented these Awards.

In Year 10, Hudson Cartwright, Tara Hughes, Keira Malzard, Gemma O’Bryan, Loraina O’Dell, Emma Patton, and Lachlan Richards collected the Academic Recognition Awards. They were presented by Miss Peace

Sam Cunningham, Adam Dykes, Ryan Goodsell and Damon Reardon received the Academic Recognition Awards for Year 11. Mrs Scarce handed out these Awards.

The Pursuit of Excellence Awards were presented next.

Pursuit of Excellence Awards are given to students who show consistent levels of effort and application.

Mr Heffernan handed out the Stage Four Pursuit of Excellence Awards. Recipients were (Year Seven) Shayla Baker, Chad Cunningham, Rachel Grimmond, Charles Patton and Tahlia Windsor; (Year Eight) Ann Coe, Jaden Glasson, Preston Jackson, Justin McDonald and Jada Reardon.

The Year Nine Pursuit of Excellence Awards went to Joshua Bennett, Charli Coe, Miley Dann, Jonah Grimshaw and Kiara Rousetty.; In Year 10 the winners of the Pursuit of Excellence Awards were Arabella Blewitt, Summer Davis, Keira Malzard, Emily Miles and Tyler Roberts. These awards were presented by Mr Crammond.

Mrs Scarce handed out the Year 11 Pursuit of Excellence Awards. The recipients were Cody Barby, Bella Clemson, Breanna O’Neill, Errol Packham and Keira Stevenson.

Kiara Rousetty performed a musical item, much to the delight of the audience at the completion of the Pursuit of Excellence Awards presentations.

Mrs Hughes then presented the Semester Two Attendance Awards – given to students in recognition of exceptional attendance. These went to Tyler Dargin and Tahlia Windsor (Year Seven); Yasmine Brown, Andrew Buckland, Preston Jackson and Indianna Saddler (Year Eight); Bonnie-Kate Anson, Ryan Baker, Rosalie Grabham, Zac Grimmond, Jonah Grimshaw, Holly McCarten, Ava Roberts, Keely Sallows and Madison Scarce (Year Nine); Montana Piercy and Shauri-Lee Taylor (Year 10); and Cody Barby, Sam Cunningham and Ernest Peterson (Year 11).

It was then time to announce the recipients of the Service Award, which was presented on behalf of the Canteen P and C by Mrs Kathy Parnaby. The awardees were Lorraina O’Dell, Amelia Small and Zakayla Smith.

Parents and carers joined staff and students for morning tea at the conclusion of the event.