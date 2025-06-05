CHS students attended an AgTech Immersion Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School (CHS) students attended the Cowra Agricultural Institute (Cowra Agricultural Research and Advisory Station) for an engaging AgTech Immersion Day in May.

In a major step toward building a future-ready workforce in agriculture, CHS were among 80 students from six local schools to take part on 16 May.

The event, delivered through a partnership between the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (NSW DPIRD) and the NSW Department of Education (NSW DOE) under the Targeted Workforce Development Scheme, exposed students to a range of agricultural topics aligned with regional industry needs and technological advancements.

NSW DPIRD Schools Program Officer, Jo Hathway, said the day is designed to connect young people with the diversity of opportunities that exist within the agricultural sector—right in their own backyard.

“These AgTech Immersion Days are about showing students that agriculture is a dynamic, technology-driven industry with a broad range of career pathways,” she explained.

“With sessions spanning meat science, extensive livestock production, perennial wheat, and digital farming technology we’re helping students see how their personal strengths and interests can align with real-world agricultural careers.”

Ms Hathway said this event comes as National Careers Week 2025 shined a spotlight on the importance of career planning and workforce development—timely alignment with the DPIRDs new Agriculture Workforce Strategy, now open for public consultation.

“Building a skilled pipeline for agriculture means engaging students early and giving them a sense of what modern farming looks like, especially in regions like the Central West and Riverina where agriculture is such a vital part of the economy,” she stated.

The Agtech Workforce Development Strategy is part of the NSW Government’s ongoing work to invest in skills and employment to future-proof the agriculture sector.

This program is proudly delivered by the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and NSW Department of Education under the Targeted Workforce Development Scheme.