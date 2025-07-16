CHS students attend Junior Judging Workshop

Recently, a small group of Year Eight and Year Nine Condobolin High Students headed to Bedgerabong to learn the ins and outs of judging agricultural products. Students were exposed to judging beef and dairy cattle, meat and wool sheep, cereal and oilseed grains, lemons, potatoes, and poultry. They learned how points are awarded when judging, how to handle the produce or animals, and lots of tips and tricks for comparing and discussing our judging decisions. “Thank you to the organisers and all the specialists who gave us their time and transported their animals for us to learn from,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.