CHS play in Buckley Shield
Condobolin High School rugby league team took part in the Under 14s Buckley Shield at Dubbo on Tuesday, 28 May. The team played well and with great sportsmanship. Narromine High School were the overall winners for the Western Region on the day, and will now progress to the Finals Day, which will held later in the year.
ABOVE: The Condobolin High School Under 14s Rugby League side pictured with the Narromine High School team. Image Credit: Play Rugby League Western NSW Facebook Page.
Latest News
Oxley CWA and Evolution Mines supporting local students
Tuesday 21 May saw hosting the CWA Oxley Group CWA [...]
Trial rewarding local drivers
Nearly 600 motorists in the Lachlan Local Government Area (LGA), [...]
Brilliant Boccia playing
Condobolin High School Support Unit students competed at the School [...]
CHS play in Buckley Shield
Condobolin High School rugby league team took part in the [...]
Merit Awards for Week 4
Last week, Tullibigeal Central School presented students with their Merit [...]
Students get rewarded
Excellence across Lake Cargelligo Central School is always celebrated. On [...]