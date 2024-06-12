CHS play in Buckley Shield

Condobolin High School rugby league team took part in the Under 14s Buckley Shield at Dubbo on Tuesday, 28 May. The team played well and with great sportsmanship. Narromine High School were the overall winners for the Western Region on the day, and will now progress to the Finals Day, which will held later in the year.

ABOVE: The Condobolin High School Under 14s Rugby League side pictured with the Narromine High School team. Image Credit: Play Rugby League Western NSW Facebook Page.