CHS NAIDOC Celebration Assembly

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School celebrated 50 Years of Deadly and the rich history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples at their NAIDOC Assembly on Thursday, 2 July.

Students were recognised for their academic, sporting, cultural and community contributions.

Mr Kevin Read delivered the Welcome to Country, which was followed by one minute’s silence to acknowledge the passing of community Elders.

Mr Matthew Heffernan gave the Deputy Principal’s address.

Guest speaker for the event was Mr Jason Solomon, who is the National Rugby League Indigenous Engagement and Partnerships Manager.

He shared his powerful story of growing up in Condobolin in 14 Goobang Street. He offered many words of advice and encouragement including “Dream Big. Work Hard. Say yes to all the opportunities you get. And get back up, if you hear a no, because the next opportunity awaits.”

This was followed by the Condobolin High School student NAIDOC speech which was given by Aaliyah Kirby and Ryan Baker.

Ryan said: “Today we come together to celebrate NAIDOC Week and recognise this years theme – 50 Years Deadly. This theme celebrates 50 years of NAIDOC as a national movement that honours the history, cultures, achievements and voices of Aboriginal and Torress Strait Islander Peoples. The word “deadly” is often used by Aboriginal people to mean something that is excellent, amazing or something to be proud of. So, this year’s theme is a celebration of 50 years of strength, resilience, leadership and culture.

“For Aboriginal and Torress Strait Islander peoples, NAIDOC is much more than a celebration. It is a time to recognise the strength of the world’s oldest continuing cultures, to honour Elders past and present, and to acknowledge those who have worked tirelessly to create opportunities for future generations. It reminds us that culture, language, family and connection to Country continue to thrive despite many challenges throughout history.”

Aaliyah said: “For our school community, NAIDOC Week is an opportunity to learn, listen and grow together. It encourages all of us to build understanding, show respect and celebrate the rich cultures and contributions of First Nations peoples. By learning from one another, we help create a school where everyone feels valued, included and proud of who they are.

“As student leaders, we are proud to stand here today and celebrate our culture alongside our whole school community. We hope this year’s theme inspires us all to recognise the achievements of the past 50 years while also looking ahead to the future. Together, we can continue to learn from the past, celebrate the present and help build a future based on respect, truth and reconciliation.”

Mrs Belinda Coe then addressed the role of the Aboriginal Advisory Council and then completed the induction of the leadership members.

Newly appointed inductees Jamie-Lea Dean, Alaska Frazer, Avah Kirby, Kaitlyn Nixon, Rueben Sloane, Cleo Whiley (absent), Kelsey Atkinson, Kitarna Atkinson, Janessa Coe, Janayah Johnson, Mahayla Atkinson, Archie Dargin, Kelise Dargin, Aleiqua-Lee George (absent), Raquel Read, Lara Atkinson, Preston Jackson, Joseph Packham and Brody Vaeau were all presented with their badges.

This was followed by the presentation of the NAIDOC Awards.

Achieving Above Expectations Awards went to Ann Coe, Jamie-Lea Dean, Janayah Johnson, Brooklyn Merritt, Suede Sloane, Cleo Whiley and Kobie Whiley.

This award was presented to students who have achieved in any area pertinent to the schooling experience. They will be a student who has produced a result that exceeds expectations of performance for their year/age or a previous achievement – this may be in an academic or sporting field, or any other school based activity. Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Mr Matthew Heffernan and Mr Kevin Read presented these awards.

Sporting Excellence Awards were received by Kitarna Atkinson, Izayah Kirby-Calliss, Shayleen Coe, Charli Coe, Keiron Croaker, Kelise Dargin, Alby Denyer, Lacey Doyle, Avah Kirby, Rashard Kirby, Quade Peterson, Baden Riley, Cleo Whiley and Kobie Whiley.

These awards were presented to Aboriginal students who have shown exceptional achievements in the sporting arena.

Shayla Baker, Aaliyah Kirby and Keaton Sloane received the Excellence in Leadership accolades.

These students through their words and actions demonstrate a high level of leadership and consistently set a great example for their peers. Mrs Belinda Coe and Mr Jason Solomon presented these awards.

Kelsey Atkinson, Mahayla Atkinson, Janessa Coe, Kiahla Colliss, Mary Dargin, Alaska Frazer, Paityn Jackson and Raquel Read collected Outstanding Contribution to the Community Awards. These students consistently contribute to the Condobolin community through volunteering, sporting or cultural efforts. Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Mr Scott Cox presented these awards.

The Culture and Heritage Awards went to Janayah Johnson and Brody Vaeau.

These students show a genuine interest in Aboriginal Culture and actively seek to improve their knowledge and understanding through academic, dance, art, language, or music. Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Mr Matthew Heffernan presented these awards.

Kelsey Atkinson and Joseph Packham received the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) Awards. These students have demonstrated consistent effort and application to all school endeavours. They are nominated by the AECG and were presented by Condobolin AECG President Mrs Belinda Coe and Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy.

Encouragement Awards went to Lara Atkinson, Ryan Baker, Andrew Buckland, Kaylen Weldon-Carr, Joshua Dabinett, Archie Dargin, Kelise Dargin, Lacey Doyle, Eliza Hayburn, Preston Jackson, Mason Johnson, Kaitlyn Nixon, Raquel Read, Damien Rosberg, Thomas Saunders and Alexas Wright. These students received this award for showing measurable change or improvement in their approach to their education, through improved application, effort, attendance or behaviour.

Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Kelsey Atkinson, Izayah Kirby-Calliss, Oscar Charters, Charli Coe, Archie Dargin, Alaska Frazer, Aaliyah Kirby, Rashard Kirby, Janayah Johnson, Kaitlyn Nixon, Brody Vaeau, Kylarrah Waites and Alexas Wright. These awards were handed out to students for their commitment to the Walanmarra Program and sharing cultural knowledge during the NAIDOC Week Opening Ceremony.

A special part of the Assembly was the announcement of the Principal’s Award. The Principal’s Awards were awarded to Kylarrah Waites. She achieved at an outstanding level in all areas of school life.

Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Mr Scott Cox, Condobolin High School Head Teacher – Wellbeing Mrs Melissa Hughes, Mr Kevin Read, Carol Dunn, Jason Solomon, Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy, Condobolin High School Student Learning Support Officer Virginia Griffiths, Mary Brown and Condobolin AECG President Mrs Belinda Coe cut the NAIDOC Week celebratory cake.

Students, educators, and special guests were then able to enjoy a lovely barbecue lunch.