Gathering of Kindness highlights importance of respect

By Melissa Blewitt

The WCC Language Program joined Condobolin Hospital staff and community members on Monday, 9 November, for a special morning tea celebrating the importance of kindness, respect and compassion.

They joined community members and health staff for a Gathering of Kindness.

The event provided an opportunity to recognise the importance of kindness in everyday life and acknowledge the positive impact it can have on individuals, families and the wider community.

Condobolin Health Service Manager Leona Fisher delivered a heartfelt address, reflecting on her experiences in the healthcare profession and the importance of fostering kindness from an early age. She highlighted the value of teaching younger generations to show empathy, understanding and consideration towards others.

Marion Wighton-Packham delivered a Welcome on behalf of her Elders, incorporating Wiradjuri language and sharing lessons surrounding Yindyamarra, which encompasses respect, kindness and the importance of treating others with consideration.

Special guest and Elder Aunty Bonnie Merritt also shared her personal history and experiences, reflecting on the significant changes she has witnessed in healthcare and at Condobolin Hospital over the years. Having required considerable assistance with her healthcare this year, Aunty Bonnie spoke positively about the kindness and care shown by nurses and hospital staff. She acknowledged the improvements in patient care, noting the difference compared with the experiences of earlier generations of her family.

The gathering also highlighted the broader benefits of kindness, with research linking acts of kindness to improved wellbeing, stronger social connections and reduced feelings of isolation.

Simple gestures, including offering assistance, checking on neighbours, volunteering, listening to someone in need or expressing appreciation to family and friends, can make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. With World Kindness Day falling on Friday, 13 November 2026, the morning tea served as a timely reminder that kindness does not require grand gestures. Everyday actions, from a friendly greeting to offering a helping hand, can help strengthen relationships and create a more connected and supportive community.

The message from the gathering was clear: kindness, respect and compassion are values that everyone can practise, regardless of age or background.