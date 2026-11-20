CHS girls show determination at League Tag Gala Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School’s Under 14 and Under 17 girls League Tag teams demonstrated determination and resilience at a recent Gala Day, competing in warm and windy conditions.

Despite limited player numbers and a lack of substitutes, both sides produced competitive performances throughout the day, with the Under 14s recording a victory and a draw.

The Under 17s opened their campaign against Red Bend, with Hayley Small scoring the first try of the match. However, Red Bend fought back to secure a 4–1 victory.

In their second match against another Red Bend side, the CHS girls struggled with fatigue due to the absence of substitutes, going down 6–0.

The team produced a stronger performance in its final match against Canowindra, taking a half-time lead through tries from Rachel Grimmond and Kyarah Haworth. However, Canowindra recovered in the second half to claim a 5–2 win.

The Under 14s also faced Red Bend in their opening match and, despite being short of a full playing side, fought hard to secure a 3–3 draw.

Avah Kirby was a standout performer, scoring all three of Condobolin’s tries.

She continued her impressive form in the second match against another Red Bend side, crossing for all four tries as CHS secured a narrow 4–3 victory.

The Under 14s faced Canowindra in their final match, going down 3–1, with Avah again scoring Condobolin’s only try.

Avah finished the Gala Day with an outstanding eight tries across three matches.

Both CHS teams displayed perseverance and commitment throughout the competition, overcoming challenging weather conditions and limited player numbers to produce determined performances against their opponents.

Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.