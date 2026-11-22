CHS explore Egypt

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School Year 7A History students have taken a hands-on approach to learning about ancient Egypt, exploring the process of mummification and the significance of burial practices.

As part of their studies, students took on the role of ancient Egyptian embalmers, working together to wrap their classmates in linen bandages to recreate aspects of the mummification process.

The activity helped students develop an understanding of how ancient Egyptians prepared the dead for the afterlife and the important role burial customs played in their religious beliefs.

The practical lesson provided students with an engaging way to explore ancient history, bringing classroom learning to life through an interactive experience.

Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.