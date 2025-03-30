CHS dives into Swimming Carnival
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School held their swimming carnival on Friday, 21 February.
There was plenty of fun to be had with a Slip and Slide competition, a Nine Square competition, a senior and junior floaties race.
Macauley Packham was named 13 Years Boy Champion, while Tommy Kirkman was Runner Up. In the Girls, Tess Cunningham collected the 13 Years Girl title.
The 14 Years Boys Champion was Kobie Whiley, with Sonny Lister Runner Up. Kelise Dargin secured the 14 Years Girls Champion, while Lucy McFadyen was Runner Up.
In the 15 Years Boys, Tyler Dargin claimed the Age Champion, with Charles Patton taking second spot.
Amelia Reavell was named 15 Years Girl Champion, with Bella Pawsey Runner Up.
The 16 Years Boys Age Champion was Ryley Smith, while Preston Jackson was Runner Up. Leesa McBean was crowned 16 Years Girls Champion.
In the 17 Years Plus category, Hudson Cartwright won the Age Champion, with Zac Grimmond Runner Up.
