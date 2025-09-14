CHS competes in NSW Schools Merino Wether Challenge in Dubbo

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School students participated in the NSW Schools Merino Wether Challenge in Dubbo recently.

A team of eight students, two teachers plus six wethers travelled to compete. Condobolin High School would like to thank CHS P and C Committee, Moses and Son, Forbes High School and West Wyalong High School or their generous support in making the excursion a reality.

It was the biggest School Merino Wether competition to-date, with Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) supporting this program nationwide, in partnership with stud breeder associations in each state.

The NSW Schools Merino Wether Challenge in Dubbo is a six-month program where secondary students care for teams of Merino wethers and culminate in a two-day event at the Rabobank National Merino Show at the Dubbo Showground.

Some 450 Merino wether lambs were allocated to 77 schools from across NSW, who took part in this year’s challenge.

AWI’s Education Extension team have also tailored resource modules for teachers, aligned to the national curriculum, to broaden the learning experience and ensuring greater success across Australia.

Over 600 students participated in the showing and judging of their teams of six wethers. These are judged on wool, re-stocker and carcase value. Students also participated in a series of educational workshops during their time in Dubbo, including wool harvesting with AWI, fleece quality workshops, young judges’ merino sheep workshops, a careers panel, working dog demonstrations and a young farmers challenge.

“AWI continues to support these practical hands-on skills development initiatives as part of our commitment to fostering the next generation of wool industry professionals,” AWI Grower Services Project Manager, Tom Hersee said in a statement prior to the final two-day initiative.

“AWI’s national program, spans every wool growing state and reaches over 1,500 students, not only giving students practical, hands-on experience with merino sheep but also opens doors to careers in agriculture by connecting them with industry leaders and real-world learning opportunities. The growing participation in this event highlights its value in shaping the future of Australia’s wool industry.”

Supported by Fletchers International Exports, students furthered their understanding of the meat and wool value chains. Industry specialists from across the meat and wool supply chains will talk with schools regarding the commercial relevance of products.

“The keenness of both the students and staff of the schools to participate and develop their ag curriculums with the Merino wethers has been terrific,” Angus Beveridge from the Dubbo National Ram Show and Sale Committee said prior to the event.

“Merino wethers are purchased by the Dubbo National Ram Show and Sale Association, with support from NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association, with the initiative designed to give students a practical, hands-on learning experience.”

Discussing nutrition and management with judges builds on the six months students have been caring for the wethers. Working alongside a wool harvesting team to see and feel the fleeces during weighing allows a hands-on activity whilst examining the fleece test results. Micron, fleece weight, length and soundness combine to determine the value of each fleece contributing to the overall value calculated for each animal.

The dedicated time and effort from the organising committee, ensures students across the state are receiving a hands-on learning experience, to provide a better understanding of sheep and wool production. This event allows students a chance to network with industry representatives and other students, while participating in an enjoyable and rewarding experience with the merino sheep industry – much different from classroom learning.