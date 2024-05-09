CHS Captains special guest speakers

On ANZAC Day, Condobolin and Lachlan Shire residents took a moment to reflect and honour the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed for Australia.

Special Guest speakers for ANZAC Day were Condobolin High School Captains Ryan Goodsell and Bella Clemson.

The following is the speech they made at the commemoration service on Thursday, 25 April.

“Good morning everyone. Firstly, I would like to pay my respects and acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land which we have gathered on here today and pay my respects to the elders both past and present,” they began.

“ANZAC Day is a day to commemorate all of those service men and women who have fought and defended Australia. It has become an occasion to honour all who have worn our country’s uniform in service, so today we reflect on that service and recognise that more than a hundred thousand Australian service men and women have lost their lives in military operations for our country.

“Since the legend of the ANZACS was born, the men and women in our Navy, Army and Airforce have honoured the memory of our original Anzacs and honoured the values that were instilled in them – inspirational traits such as bravery, loyalty, discipline, endurance, mateship, persistence, and initiative.

“Many ANZACS were cheeky youths who had thrown themselves into the brutal world of war and proved to all, they were equal to anyone on the battlefield. These young men and women are an inspiration to youth today in the way that they never gave up, despite being surrounded by death in a never-ending situation.

“The ANZAC’s gave our generation freedom and the choice to do whatever we want to do with our lives. Today’s youth are submerged in a world where their ability to survive is governed by their ability to cope. Young adults need something real to inspire them and stand the test of time. The ANZACs had a ‘spirit’ about them, an inner strength which no one could break. Even in a world surrounded by despair, the ANZAC’s held their heads high and continued to fight. By remembering the ANZAC legend through honouring all of our service men and women, the next generation of Australians have role models who embody the very best of what being Australian means – the very best of what we wish we were.

“There is no sacrifice more selfless and more appreciated than the act of a stranger, giving their life to protect the lifestyle which many of us, including the youth of today, take for granted. We owe these brave men and women everything.

“So, on this day, tis national day of significance four our country, we stand before you all to thank our service men and women for their service. We thank you for your sacrifices. And we thank you for the inspiration you provide for each and every one of us.”