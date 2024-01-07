CHS Barista, Food Handling, RSA And RCG Training
After completing their Higher School Certificate (HSC), Year 12 (Class of 2023) undertook a week-long of life skills courses recently. Students completed their Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA), Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG), Food Hygiene and Barista courses. “Thank you to Regional Industry Education Partnerships Training Services and Condobolin High School for assisting with funding,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Also, thank you to Cameron of Statewide Business Training for travelling from Sydney to teach the students.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
