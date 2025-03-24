CHS Agriculture excursion

Condobolin High School, Year 12 Agriculture educators and students visited Tullinga Dorper Stud to observe their embryo transfer program with Ovatec Breeding Services on Friday, 7 March. “The students were very interested to learn about the reproductive technology, thanks to the team at Tullinga for the invitation,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.