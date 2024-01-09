Christmas Cheer And Much Merriment
The Condobolin Senior Citizens Bingo Group finished the year with much festive fun and merriment. They shared a Christmas Luncheon at the Condo Hotel recently. The Group is looking forward to resuming bingo in the New Year and wishes the community a happy new year! Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
