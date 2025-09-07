Chris and Rover take the title

A highlight on the Saturday of the Show was the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump, which saw local Chris Krebs and “Rover” take out the top title with a height of 2.14 metres. ABOVE: The placegetters of the Sunrise Energy Metals Dig Jump at the Condobolin Show were Bruce Patton with Rocco (2nd Place), Chris Krebs with Rover (1st Place) and Abilene Bennett with Honey (2nd Place). Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.