Chiara contributes to workshop
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt
Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) Trials Agronomist Chiara Stommel travelled to Southern Cross University to contribute to the Translating Research into Impact program recently.
“The workshop brought together emerging researchers to explore influence, collaboration, industry engagement and practical pathways to delivering meaningful outcomes beyond academia,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.
“Through panel discussions, facilitated sessions and open conversation, participants challenged assumptions, built networks and developed greater clarity around how their work connects to the real world.
“As part of the panel session, Chiara shared insights from working directly with growers and Farming Systems Groups, contributing to discussions on trust, relevance and co design in research.
“A strong initiative focused on building confident researchers who understand not just the science, but the systems and stakeholders that shape impact,” the post concluded.
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