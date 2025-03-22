Chiara and Brooke attend Parkes Farm Tour

Complied by Melissa Blewitt

More than 30 young people from across the Central West gathered on farm in Parkes for a day of learning, networking and industry insights last month.

Central West Farming System’s Trials Agronomist Chiara Stommel and Communications and Extension Officer Brooke Watts were able to attend the Central West Young Aggies 2025 Farm Tour held on Mark and Katrina Swift’s property, ‘Woodbine’.

The event had a focus on business strategies, succession, decision making for management and personal development.

Industry leaders also shared their expertise, offering valuable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities shaping agriculture.

“The final session included a peer-to-peer session surrounding de-risking the seeding program. This discussion surrounded sharing our experiences with pre-emergent herbicide use and offering insights on how to manage weed competition, especially under dry sowing conditions. We discussed the challenges, opportunities and management strategies relating to sowing your crops in the Central West,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“This project is funded by the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry – Future Drought Fund, and led by Ag Excellence Alliance Inc.

“Congratulations to the CWYA on facilitating an incredible opportunity for young aggies in the region,” the post concluded.