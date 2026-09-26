‘Chewy’ the Goat crowned Champion Pet at Show

By Melissa Blewitt

A goat in a cowboy costume took out the top honour at the Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade, held during the 2026 Condobolin Show on Friday, 28 August.

‘Chewy’, owned and handled by Kip Yeomans, was crowned Champion Pet after impressing judges with the pair’s cowboy-themed presentation.

Chewy and Kip received a trophy, $25 in prize money and a ribbon for their efforts.

The popular pet parade featured a colourful mix of animals, with a dancing dog, a butterfly-themed rabbit, a bird making its first appearance in the parade in several years, and a Blue Tongued Lizard wearing a bow tie among this year’s entrants.

To begin, all entrants took part in a parade, showcasing creative outfits and cheeky personalities.

The Gunn family took first place in the Best Presented Dog category with ‘Aggie’, while Adeline Tyack and ‘Mac’ won the Smartest Pet section.

Chewy and handler Kip Yeomans also claimed the Best Presented Pet (Other) category.

Jordan Small and ‘Kevin’ were awarded first place in the Best Kept Bird in a Cage category.

‘Lizzie’, the Blue Tongued Lizard owned by Leyton Crow, took out Best Dressed Pet, with her bow tie helping her stand out from the competition.

The Pet That Looks Like Its Owner category was won by Lynette Haworth and her rabbit, ‘Snowy’. The pair were dressed in colourful, themed dresses for the occasion.

Each category winner received $10 and a ribbon, with the parade providing plenty of entertainment for competitors, families and spectators at this year’s Condobolin Show.