Charmaine finishes Certificate
On Wednesday 18th February, Murra Thinna Preschool celebrated a huge achievement for Charmaine Bell.
Charmaine celebrated her completion of her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care.
The Preschool expressed their congratulations on their Facebook page.
“Our beautiful Aunty Char – we are so incredibly proud of you!
“Your dedication, commitment and love for our children shines through every single day. You show up with patience, strength, culture, and heart, and now you’ve backed all that lived experience with a qualification that reflects the incredible educator you already are.
“Our little people are so lucky to learn from you. Our team is lucky to work alongside you. And our community is lucky to have you.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Murra Thinna Preschool Facebook page.
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