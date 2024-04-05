Celebrating women’s empowerment

By Tash Hurley

On Sunday, March 10th, 2024, the Condobolin Sports Club radiated with empowerment and solidarity as it hosted an extraordinary International Women’s Day event.

With guest speakers, raffles, prizes, and a vibrant atmosphere, the event aimed to honour women’s achievements while raising funds for the local Can Assist Branch.

The day’s success, with over $8000 raised for the charity, was a testament to the community’s unwavering support and commitment to making a difference.

The event featured an inspiring lineup of guest speakers, each bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the stage. Sam Longmore, Bec Watt, Lyndsey Douglas, and Bethany Magill captivated the audience with their stories of resilience, leadership, and empowerment. From overcoming challenges to breaking barriers, their words resonated deeply, sparking a sense of empowerment and unity among attendees.

In addition to the guest speakers, the success of the event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors and donors. GrainCorp, CSU 3 Rivers, Lachlan Shire Council, Inland Petroleum, Yield Insurance Deniliquin, MAK and Co Candles, Cin Cin Party Hire, Jock and Trini Coupland, Cindy Habel Photography, GGOC, Progress Printing, Chamens Supa IGA, Stem the Florist, EvveCollective, The Hall Condo, Kingston Resources Ltd (Mineral Hill), Condobolin Sports Club, Red Door Cottage @ 77 March St Orange, Elliart Designs, and Leanne Hall Catering all played instrumental roles in making the event a resounding success. Their contributions, whether through financial support, in-kind donations, or services, helped create an unforgettable experience for all involved.

The spirit of community and compassion was palpable as everyone came together to support the cause and make a positive impact in their community. At its core, the event was dedicated to supporting Can Assist, a local charity that provides vital assistance to those affected by cancer. The funds raised during the International Women’s Day event will go towards supporting Can Assist’s important work, offering much-needed support to individuals and families facing the challenges of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

As the event came to a close, there was a sense of pride and passion among attendees. M’liss Tyack, the head organiser expressed optimism for the event in the future, and I am sure all those in attendance would agree it was an event worth reserving a spot in the calendar for next year.

In conclusion, the International Women’s Day event held at the Condobolin Sports Club was a shining example of the power of community, compassion, and empowerment. Through their collective efforts, attendees demonstrated their unwavering commitment to our beautiful town. As the event left its mark, it served as a reminder that when women come together, incredible things happen.