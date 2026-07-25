Celebrating Wiradjuri language and creativity

By Melissa Blewitt

Community members explored their creativity with musician and songwriter Anthony Riley as part of the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation’s NAIDOC Week celebrations.

He guided locals through the songwriting process and encouraging them to share and record their original work in a supportive environment on Wednesday, 8 July.

Among those taking part was Condobolin’s Nathan Coe, who spent several weeks writing an original song in the Wiradjuri language. He welcomed the opportunity to learn from Anthony’s experience in the music industry.

Time with Anthony provided community members with the chance to develop their creative skills and discover the song recording process.