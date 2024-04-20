Celebrating Wiradjuri culture at Skyfest

Skyfest (miima-gu ngaanha) was held in at the Wiradjuri Study Centre in Condobolin on Saturday, 6 April. The community celebrated Wiradjuri culture through a myriad of activities. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

 

