Celebrating Simultaneous Storytime

On Wednesday 21st May, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School celebrated National Simultaneous Storytime. Every year a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator, is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, pre-schools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country. Now in its 25th successful year, it is a colourful, vibrant, fun event that aims to promote the value of reading and literacy. This years book was “The Truck Cat”, Students watched and listened to the read allowed book then made a cat in craft time. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.