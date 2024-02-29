Celebrating love and appreciation at Playgroup
Condobolin Schools As Community Centres celebrated love and appreciation at its Bibs and Burps Playgroup on Wednesday, 14 February. They also read a gorgeous book, titled ‘I Love My Mum’ by Anna Walker. The book explores the bond between a mother and a child, as they spend a special day together. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.
