Celebrating love and appreciation at Playgroup

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres celebrated love and appreciation at its Bibs and Burps Playgroup on Wednesday, 14 February. They also read a gorgeous book, titled ‘I Love My Mum’ by Anna Walker. The book explores the bond between a mother and a child, as they spend a special day together. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.

