Celebrating Book Week and Education Week

Tullamore Central School sent their thanks to the parents, grandparents, the preschool and community members who visited TSC on Thursday 22nd August to help celebrate Book Week and Education Week. “It was fabulous to see both students and staff dressed in character costumes. Students and visitors were amazed at our surprise Glow Show.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.