Celebrating Book Week and Education Week
Tullamore Central School sent their thanks to the parents, grandparents, the preschool and community members who visited TSC on Thursday 22nd August to help celebrate Book Week and Education Week. “It was fabulous to see both students and staff dressed in character costumes. Students and visitors were amazed at our surprise Glow Show.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
End of the 2024 Netball season
The 2024 Netball season for the Tottenham Terrors has come [...]
Celebrating Book Week and Education Week
Tullamore Central School sent their thanks to the parents, grandparents, [...]
Cooking for youth
On Thursday, 29 August Condobolin High School Maddy (ABOVE) cooked [...]
Competing in the District Athletics Carnival
On Tuesday 27th August, Tullamore Central School Primary students threw, [...]
Dubbo Art Exhibition
Tottenham Central School Stage 4 students embraced the opportunity to [...]
Two new SRC Representatives
Condobolin Public School (CPS) welcomed two new Student Representative Council [...]