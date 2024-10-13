Celebrating Blake’s Graduation

In the evening of Thursday 26th September, Tullibigeal Central School held Blake’s Year 12 Graduation at the Mayfield Hotel. “Thanks to all who attended and to Louise and staff for their fantastic service.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

