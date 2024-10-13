Celebrating Blake’s Graduation
In the evening of Thursday 26th September, Tullibigeal Central School held Blake’s Year 12 Graduation at the Mayfield Hotel. “Thanks to all who attended and to Louise and staff for their fantastic service.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Year 12 students graduate the Western Access Program
On Friday 20th September, Trundle Central School year 12 students [...]
Travelling to Griffith for league tag and tackle footy
On Tuesday 17th September, Lake Cargelligo Central School Stage 2 [...]
Discovering Solar System
Condobolin Public School Class 5/6R students enjoyed researching information about [...]
Principal’s Award for Ezekiel
Condobolin High School student Ezekiel Sauerbier has been recognised with [...]
Celebrating Blake’s Graduation
In the evening of Thursday 26th September, Tullibigeal Central School [...]
Koori Kinderama finishes for 2024
Koori Kindarama held its last session for the year on [...]