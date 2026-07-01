Celebrating 200 games for Deidre Fyfe

Deidre Fyfe recently took to the court for her 200th game — an incredible milestone and a testament to her dedication, passion, and commitment to our club over many years.

Deidre is an asset on the court, bringing versatility, skill, and experience across a range of positions. She always gives her all, making a valuable contribution every time she steps onto the court.

Off the court, Deidre’s contribution has been just as significant. Over the years, she has generously volunteered her time in countless ways — coaching, umpiring, and stepping into many volunteer roles whenever needed including the club secretary position.

Congratulations, Deidre, on reaching 200 games.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything you do and proud to celebrate this wonderful achievement with you. Here’s to an amazing milestone and many more memories to come!” read a post by Lisa Bendall on the The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.

Source and Image Credit: Lisa Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.