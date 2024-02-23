Celebrating 100 years
On Tuesday 16th January, Bogan Gate Public School came together to celebrate the 100th birthday of Building B.
Everyone in attendance sung happy birthday and enjoyed some delicious cake.
There were also photos and items that showed the history of the building that people were able to look at.
The history on the building’s plaque reads:
Bogan Gate Public School commenced using Building B following it’s completion in 1923. The building was officially opened on January 26th 1924. 2023 marks 100 years of educating children of the Bogan Gate District within these walls.
1923 Headmaster: Mr William A Marshall
2023 Principal: Mrs Kylie Dunn.
“We Learn and Grow Together”.
Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.
Latest News
Amazing artworks
Condobolin Public School staff participated in several Development Days prior [...]
Celebrating 100 years
On Tuesday 16th January, Bogan Gate Public School came together [...]
Looking back: Losing locks
Condobolin’s Kinsley Wood lost her locks to raise money for [...]
Disco Fun For Students
A disco was held for the 2023 Condobolin Public School [...]
Car Wash vandalised again
The Condobolin Car Wash has been vandalised again. This is [...]
Making a splash into 2024
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School had a great day Thursday [...]