Celebrating 100 years

On Tuesday 16th January, Bogan Gate Public School came together to celebrate the 100th birthday of Building B.

Everyone in attendance sung happy birthday and enjoyed some delicious cake.

There were also photos and items that showed the history of the building that people were able to look at.

The history on the building’s plaque reads:

Bogan Gate Public School commenced using Building B following it’s completion in 1923. The building was officially opened on January 26th 1924. 2023 marks 100 years of educating children of the Bogan Gate District within these walls.

1923 Headmaster: Mr William A Marshall

2023 Principal: Mrs Kylie Dunn.

“We Learn and Grow Together”.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.