CBA supports Born to Read

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Born to Read Committee has received a $1,500 donation from the Commonwealth Bank’s Condobolin Branch to assist with the costs of staging its annual Born to Read Spectacular.

Commonwealth Bank Banking Specialists Nakeira Clark, Shirley Johnson and Tyuanna Goolagong presented the cheque to Condobolin Born to Read Committee President Amy Milne and Vice President Heidi Johnson in support of the local literacy initiative on Friday, 30 October.

The annual Born to Read Spectacular encourages a love of reading among young children through a range of activities designed to promote literacy, learning and creativity. The donation will help the Committee continue to provide an engaging educational experience for local children and families, while supporting the development of early literacy skills.

The Commonwealth Bank’s contribution reflects its ongoing support for community initiatives in Condobolin.