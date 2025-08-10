Cattle highlight

P and C Dunford achieved a great result at the fat cattle sale with their vendor bred heifers on Monday, 21 July. They sold 86 Charolais cross Heifers for 445.2c/kg (Avg. 377kg/hd); and 89 Angus cross Heifers for 427.2c/kg (Avg. 428kg/hd). Forbes Livestock and Agency Co sold the heifers under the hammer. ABOVE: Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Agent Jake Grace and Vendor Phil Dunford. Image Credit: Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Facebook Page.