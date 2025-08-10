Cattle highlight
P and C Dunford achieved a great result at the fat cattle sale with their vendor bred heifers on Monday, 21 July. They sold 86 Charolais cross Heifers for 445.2c/kg (Avg. 377kg/hd); and 89 Angus cross Heifers for 427.2c/kg (Avg. 428kg/hd). Forbes Livestock and Agency Co sold the heifers under the hammer. ABOVE: Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Agent Jake Grace and Vendor Phil Dunford. Image Credit: Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Facebook Page.
Latest News
Students enjoy excursion around Trundle
A huge congratulations to the Trundle Central School Year 3/4 [...]
Condobolin Junior Rugby League
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Round 12 Wrap-Up When we left [...]
CPS Netball team plays with great enthusiasm
Condobolin Public School students braved the elements to take part [...]
Great results for VC Reid Smith Livestock
VC Reid Smith Livestock have had some great results across [...]
Girders to be craned into place for the new Warroo Bridge
By Melissa Blewitt Girders will be craned into place for [...]