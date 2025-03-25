Catalogue now available

Hard copies of the Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale Catalogue are available now. Pick one up at the Condobolin or Forbes Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co offices. Or you can contact the Forbes office on 02 6852 3355 if you would like a copy sent by mail. There is also the opportunity to view the catalogue online, or there is a full listing including photos and descriptions on AuctionsPlus. Image Credit: Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co Facebook Page.