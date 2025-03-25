Catalogue now available
Hard copies of the Wrigley Cattle Co Annual Bull Sale Catalogue are available now. Pick one up at the Condobolin or Forbes Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co offices. Or you can contact the Forbes office on 02 6852 3355 if you would like a copy sent by mail. There is also the opportunity to view the catalogue online, or there is a full listing including photos and descriptions on AuctionsPlus. Image Credit: Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co Facebook Page.
Black Dog Ride’s Condobolin Annual One Dayer
By Melissa Blewitt Black Dog Ride’s Condobolin Annual One Dayer took place [...]
Over $3,500 raised for Can Assist
The Condobolin Sports Club was abuzz with energy, unity, and [...]
Mark your calendars for the Tulli Races
Media Release The Tullibigeal Picnic Race Club invites you to [...]
CHS students undertake TAFE course
Several Year 10, 11 and 12 students from Condobolin High [...]
Roadworks in Progress
Road construction crews have been hard at work on Lake [...]
