Careers Expo at West Wyalong TAFE

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Tuesday 23rd June, Ungarie Central School Year 9 and 10 students explored a broad range of career and training options at the West Wyalong TAFE Careers Expo.

Meeting local business representatives and community service organisations provided valuable insights into future opportunities close to home.

Students had the opportunity to speak with representatives from local businesses and organisations, including CJM Welding & Fabrication, Micson Constructions, Pace Farm, Goldenfields Water, Border to Border Electrical, Redpath Mining, Apprenticeship Support Australia, and the emergency services.

Students also enjoyed taking part in the VR Welding Competition and a free sausage sizzle.

“Thanks to West Wyalong TAFE and all involved for organising such a worthwhile event.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.