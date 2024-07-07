Carbon Curious dinner held in Condobolin

Thirty local producers attended a Carbon Curious dinner held at the Condobolin RSL Club on Wednesday, 19 June.

The event was hosted by GrainGrowers, who are a national organisation working to enhance the profitability and sustainability of Australian grain farmers.

GrainGrowers staff detailed the issues around carbon, greenhouse gas emissions and how this relates to cropping businesses.

“Growers were told of the future expectations that mandated financial disclosures will likely be rolled out for many large organisations from January 2025, eventually extending to medium-sized businesses and others over the next three to five years,” GrainGrowers Media Manager Chris Rowley said.

“At some point, this will impact growers who are selling their grain to organisations who must disclose this information.

“Feedback from the event highlighted that it was a good way to connect with growers and provide an introduction on carbon, GHG emissions and how this relates to their cropping business.”

Local growers were encouraged to visit the GrainGrowers website (https://www.graingrowers.com.au/) to access a range of resources including:

Carbon and Cropping Guide GG website.

Carbon Calculators Compared Report 2.0

Carbon projects, markets and trading guide

Attendees were also advised that GrainGrowers is subsidising an online course for growers called Growing Soil Carbon 101.