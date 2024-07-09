Capell Road Biggest Morning Tea
On Friday 14th June, Trundle residents came together to organise the ‘Capel Road Biggest Morning Tea’. The event was held on the corner of Capell Road and Numulla Road from 9am to 11am. The morning tea included a raffle which included prizes of a beautiful tablecloth handmade by Rose Leighton and tea towels designed by Capell Road Art (Helen Gray). Those in attendance raised over $2500 for the Cancer Counil. Image Credits: Rose Leighton via Facebook.
Latest News
