Calling all goat producers to register interests for project participation

Calling all goat producers!

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), with support from the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) are seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from goat producers to participate in a project investigating NLIS-approved electronic identification (eID) device retention in the Australian goat industry.

Data will be collected from participating farms to help us understand device retention rates and key factors that contribute to optimal eID device retention. Participation will involve up to two on-farm data collection visits by the project team between August 2025 and February 2026.

Access the contact form at https://bit.ly/44VUbLy

On receipt of your contact form, you will be contacted by AbacusBio to discuss the project and its participation requirements. AbacusBio will also ask further questions to assist with selection of the final case study farms. All information provided by you will be managed in accordance with the MLA Privacy Policy.

The request for callback closes (COB) Friday, 25 July.

Your participation matters and MLA appreciates your potential interest in this project. Let us learn from your experience in eID retention on behalf of the Australian goat industry.

Information sourced from the Meat and Livestock Australia Facebook Page.